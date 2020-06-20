All apartments in New York
Find more places like 222 EAST 39TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
222 EAST 39TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

222 EAST 39TH STREET

222 East 39th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Luxurious three bedroom/two bathroom apartment! This is a full service building which features graciously proportioned residences and beautiful condo like finishes throughout. Kitchens are complete with custom Italian cabinetry, stainless steel top of the line appliances, Caesarstone counter tops and stone back splashes. Sprawling living rooms for entertaining, spacious bedrooms, large windows which allow for endless sunshine, tastefully renovated bathrooms and wide-plank white oak hardwood flooring throughout. Abundant closet space and washer/dryer in unit! Enjoy the fresh outdoors from the buildings furnished roof deck. This pet-friendly building has a 24 hour doorman/concierge, resident lounge, fully equipped fitness room, bike storage and on-site garage. To view this and any other apartment active on the martket call/text Gisela 646-600-4838/ Monica 347-476-9547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 EAST 39TH STREET have any available units?
222 EAST 39TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 EAST 39TH STREET have?
Some of 222 EAST 39TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 EAST 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
222 EAST 39TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 EAST 39TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 EAST 39TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 222 EAST 39TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 222 EAST 39TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 222 EAST 39TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 EAST 39TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 EAST 39TH STREET have a pool?
No, 222 EAST 39TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 222 EAST 39TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 222 EAST 39TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 222 EAST 39TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 EAST 39TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 EAST 39TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity