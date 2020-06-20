222 EAST 39TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Luxurious three bedroom/two bathroom apartment! This is a full service building which features graciously proportioned residences and beautiful condo like finishes throughout. Kitchens are complete with custom Italian cabinetry, stainless steel top of the line appliances, Caesarstone counter tops and stone back splashes. Sprawling living rooms for entertaining, spacious bedrooms, large windows which allow for endless sunshine, tastefully renovated bathrooms and wide-plank white oak hardwood flooring throughout. Abundant closet space and washer/dryer in unit! Enjoy the fresh outdoors from the buildings furnished roof deck. This pet-friendly building has a 24 hour doorman/concierge, resident lounge, fully equipped fitness room, bike storage and on-site garage. To view this and any other apartment active on the martket call/text Gisela 646-600-4838/ Monica 347-476-9547