Amenities

Bright Studio in Turtle Bay No Fee - Property Id: 305949



Bright Studio in Turtle Bay No Fee

Alcove studio with wall of windows, river views, and separate alcove.

From your private drive court enter a sanctuary that exudes modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an enclave graced by natural stone, the grandeur of 30-foot ceilings, and a luminous glass chandelier and water feature. Indulge in a full array of lifestyle services that take care of dog walking to travel arrangements and everything in between.

You will find excellence in every detail of the studio to two bedroom residences, each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom built-out closets, kitchens with Scavolini cabinetry, Quartz countertops and full-height backsplash and a suite of integrated Bosch appliances. Each home comes equipped with its own washer and dryer. Bathrooms include a custom cloud-white Italian vanity, oversized, recessed medicine cabinet and mirror, floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a spa-like shower and soaking tub.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/222-e-44th-st-new-york-ny/305949

