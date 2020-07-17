All apartments in New York
222 E 44th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

222 E 44th St

222 East 44th Street · (346) 309-7599
Location

222 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Bright Studio in Turtle Bay No Fee - Property Id: 305949

Bright Studio in Turtle Bay No Fee
Alcove studio with wall of windows, river views, and separate alcove.
From your private drive court enter a sanctuary that exudes modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an enclave graced by natural stone, the grandeur of 30-foot ceilings, and a luminous glass chandelier and water feature. Indulge in a full array of lifestyle services that take care of dog walking to travel arrangements and everything in between.
You will find excellence in every detail of the studio to two bedroom residences, each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom built-out closets, kitchens with Scavolini cabinetry, Quartz countertops and full-height backsplash and a suite of integrated Bosch appliances. Each home comes equipped with its own washer and dryer. Bathrooms include a custom cloud-white Italian vanity, oversized, recessed medicine cabinet and mirror, floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a spa-like shower and soaking tub.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/222-e-44th-st-new-york-ny/305949
Property Id 305949

(RLNE5949643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E 44th St have any available units?
222 E 44th St has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 E 44th St have?
Some of 222 E 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
222 E 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 E 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 222 E 44th St offer parking?
No, 222 E 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 222 E 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 E 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E 44th St have a pool?
No, 222 E 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 222 E 44th St have accessible units?
No, 222 E 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 E 44th St has units with dishwashers.
