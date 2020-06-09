220 east 89th st

Amenities
Pets OK!
Located at East 89th and 2nd Ave, this little wonder home will be all yours! Take the stairs staircase up 2 flights and VOILA! Here is your renovated beauty with exposed brick and even the cutest fire escape detailing. This unit faces this quiet street with a sunny view. The kitchen is outfitted with ivory appliances, including full-sized dishwasher. Two double closets are found by the bedroom, and are illuminated from the inside. The bedroom definitely hosts a queen bed. Bath is really bright, with window and features stall shower and nice finishings.
This beauty won't last long! I have easy access so call, text or email for an immediate showing today!
ONE MONTH FEE APPLIES
2 blocks from dog park, grocery, and so many top-rated restaurants!!!
Pets are OK!
So, give me a text, call or email for an immediate showing! I show on weekday, weekends, days and evenings. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!