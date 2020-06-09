220 east 89th st

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Pets OK!

Located at East 89th and 2nd Ave, this little wonder home will be all yours! Take the stairs staircase up 2 flights and VOILA! Here is your renovated beauty with exposed brick and even the cutest fire escape detailing. This unit faces this quiet street with a sunny view. The kitchen is outfitted with ivory appliances, including full-sized dishwasher. Two double closets are found by the bedroom, and are illuminated from the inside. The bedroom definitely hosts a queen bed. Bath is really bright, with window and features stall shower and nice finishings.

This beauty won't last long! I have easy access so call, text or email for an immediate showing today!

ONE MONTH FEE APPLIES

2 blocks from dog park, grocery, and so many top-rated restaurants!!!

Pets are OK!

So, give me a text, call or email for an immediate showing! I show on weekday, weekends, days and evenings. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!