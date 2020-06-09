All apartments in New York
Find more places like 220 east 89th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 east 89th st
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

220 east 89th st

220 East 89th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Pets OK!
Located at East 89th and 2nd Ave, this little wonder home will be all yours! Take the stairs staircase up 2 flights and VOILA! Here is your renovated beauty with exposed brick and even the cutest fire escape detailing. This unit faces this quiet street with a sunny view. The kitchen is outfitted with ivory appliances, including full-sized dishwasher. Two double closets are found by the bedroom, and are illuminated from the inside. The bedroom definitely hosts a queen bed. Bath is really bright, with window and features stall shower and nice finishings.
This beauty won't last long! I have easy access so call, text or email for an immediate showing today!
ONE MONTH FEE APPLIES
2 blocks from dog park, grocery, and so many top-rated restaurants!!!
Pets are OK!
So, give me a text, call or email for an immediate showing! I show on weekday, weekends, days and evenings. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 east 89th st have any available units?
220 east 89th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 east 89th st have?
Some of 220 east 89th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 east 89th st currently offering any rent specials?
220 east 89th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 east 89th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 east 89th st is pet friendly.
Does 220 east 89th st offer parking?
No, 220 east 89th st does not offer parking.
Does 220 east 89th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 east 89th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 east 89th st have a pool?
No, 220 east 89th st does not have a pool.
Does 220 east 89th st have accessible units?
No, 220 east 89th st does not have accessible units.
Does 220 east 89th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 east 89th st has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 220 east 89th st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity