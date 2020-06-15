All apartments in New York
Find more places like 220 Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 Avenue A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:01 PM

220 Avenue A

220 Avenue a · (646) 484-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
Hidden Gem. Massive duplex in heart of East Village. Right by Union Square, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and great restaurants, shops and multiple transportation options.This studio has hardwood floors, full bath and kitchen.Main level overlooks courtyard and gets good light. The lower floor or rec room is very big and can fit plenty of furniture! Note that, Upper level is sleeping level, as lower floor only has skylight, no windows. Cannot be converted to 2 bedroom.No pets, no cats, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Avenue A have any available units?
220 Avenue A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 220 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
220 Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 220 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 220 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 220 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 220 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 220 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 220 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 220 Avenue A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity