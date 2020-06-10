22 Renwick Street

Amenities

Unfurnished: $18,000



Furnished: $24,950



This light-flooded apartment measuring approximately 2,400 square feet occupies a full floor at the exclusive Renwick Modern and features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, two living rooms, and an outdoor terrace!



Enter the apartment via the keyed elevator that opens directly into the residence and bear left to encounter the chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by GE Cafe, Bosch, and Thermador; custom bamboo cabinetry; glass mosaic backsplashes; and stone countertops. The kitchen's crisp, modern lines seamlessly flow into the bright and open living room/dining room with oversized windows showcasing the eastern exposure.



On the opposite side of this unique and spacious apartment, you will find a second living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a western exposure, perfectly positioned off of a quiet study with its own private terrace. Throughout the apartment, oak plank floors contrast nicely with crisp white walls, while track lighting on the high ceilings is positioned to offset fine art. Enjoy the convenience of a washer and dryer and abundant storage, with nine closets throughout the apartment.



The master bedroom features modern conveniences including a walk-in closet and an en suite master bath with a soaking tub by Lucite, separate freestanding shower, and floating Corian sink with twin fixtures.



Each of the four bathrooms is flanked by large-format, porcelain tile walls accented with two-tone glass mosaic tile, and have the luxury of a soaking tub.



