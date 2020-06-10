All apartments in New York
22 Renwick Street

22 Renwick Street · (917) 655-8513 ext. 4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Renwick Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Unfurnished: $18,000

Furnished: $24,950

This light-flooded apartment measuring approximately 2,400 square feet occupies a full floor at the exclusive Renwick Modern and features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, two living rooms, and an outdoor terrace!

Enter the apartment via the keyed elevator that opens directly into the residence and bear left to encounter the chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by GE Cafe, Bosch, and Thermador; custom bamboo cabinetry; glass mosaic backsplashes; and stone countertops. The kitchen's crisp, modern lines seamlessly flow into the bright and open living room/dining room with oversized windows showcasing the eastern exposure.

On the opposite side of this unique and spacious apartment, you will find a second living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a western exposure, perfectly positioned off of a quiet study with its own private terrace. Throughout the apartment, oak plank floors contrast nicely with crisp white walls, while track lighting on the high ceilings is positioned to offset fine art. Enjoy the convenience of a washer and dryer and abundant storage, with nine closets throughout the apartment.

The master bedroom features modern conveniences including a walk-in closet and an en suite master bath with a soaking tub by Lucite, separate freestanding shower, and floating Corian sink with twin fixtures.

Each of the four bathrooms is flanked by large-format, porcelain tile walls accented with two-tone glass mosaic tile, and have the luxury of a soaking tub.

The Renwick Modern is a brand-new, limited-edition property situated in the burgeoning Hudson Square, which marks the intersection of the trendsetting and artsy SoHo and Tribeca neighborhoods. Designed by the famous modernist architecture firm Philip Johnson Alan Ritchie, Renwick Modern artfully bridges the gap between downtown's past and present day. The building features just 17 exclusive residences with access to private storage, a bicycle room, a rooftop deck with views that span across the Hudson, a. Residents enjoy close proximity to Hudson River Park, which stretches for miles along the waterfront.

Enter the apartment via the keyed elevator that opens directly into the residence and bear left to encounter the chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by GE Caf, Bosch, and Thermador; custom bamboo cabinetry; glass mosaic backsplashes; and stone countertops. The kitchen's crisp, modern lines seamlessly flow into the bright and open living room/dining room with oversized windows showcasing the eastern exposure.

On the opposite side of this unique and spacious apartment you will find a second living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a western exposure, perfectly positioned off of a quiet study with its own private terrace. Throughout the apartment, oak plank floors contrast nicely with crisp white walls, while track lighting on the high ceilings is positioned to offset fine art. Enjoy the convenience of a washer and dryer and abundant storage, with nine closets throughout the apartment.

The master bedroom features modern conveniences including a walk-in closet and an en suite master bath with a soaking tub by Lucite, separate freestanding shower, and floating Corian sink with twin fixtures.

Each of the four bathrooms are flanked by large-format, porcelain tile walls accented with two-tone glass mosaic tile, and have the luxury of a soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Renwick Street have any available units?
22 Renwick Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Renwick Street have?
Some of 22 Renwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Renwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Renwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Renwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Renwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 Renwick Street offer parking?
No, 22 Renwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Renwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Renwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Renwick Street have a pool?
No, 22 Renwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Renwick Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Renwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Renwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Renwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
