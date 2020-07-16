All apartments in New York
Find more places like 22 Mercer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
22 Mercer Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

22 Mercer Street

22 Mercer Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

22 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$12,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Located in a boutique doorman building on cobblestoned Mercer Street, this is the quintessential Soho loft you're dreaming of. Character and charm blend with modern, luxury finishes in this 2,392 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home.

The foyer leads to a 95-foot long hallway, lined with windows, inviting you further into the apartment. The expansive open plan entertainment space features original details such as arched windows, 14-foot ceilings, exposed columns and a wood-burning fireplace. The adjacent kitchen is sleek and sophisticated enough for serious cooking, with black granite countertops, double wall ovens and Miele and Gaggenau appliances. There is a white marble powder room for guests.

Both bedrooms are pin-drop quiet and private, tucked away behind frosted glass doors, and fitted with remote-controlled blackout shades. The main bedroom features a walk-through closet to its expansive white marble ensuite bathroom, with dual sinks, a deep soaking tub and a standing shower. The second bedroom is also large and has its own ensuite bathroom. The home features a washer and dryer, central A/C, and a sound system in every room.

22 Mercer Street is a 16-unit full-service condominium located on one of the best blocks in Soho. The building is pet-friendly and has a landscaped rooftop terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Mercer Street have any available units?
22 Mercer Street has a unit available for $12,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Mercer Street have?
Some of 22 Mercer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Mercer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Mercer Street is pet friendly.
Does 22 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 22 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Mercer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 22 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 22 Mercer Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity