Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Located in a boutique doorman building on cobblestoned Mercer Street, this is the quintessential Soho loft you're dreaming of. Character and charm blend with modern, luxury finishes in this 2,392 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home.



The foyer leads to a 95-foot long hallway, lined with windows, inviting you further into the apartment. The expansive open plan entertainment space features original details such as arched windows, 14-foot ceilings, exposed columns and a wood-burning fireplace. The adjacent kitchen is sleek and sophisticated enough for serious cooking, with black granite countertops, double wall ovens and Miele and Gaggenau appliances. There is a white marble powder room for guests.



Both bedrooms are pin-drop quiet and private, tucked away behind frosted glass doors, and fitted with remote-controlled blackout shades. The main bedroom features a walk-through closet to its expansive white marble ensuite bathroom, with dual sinks, a deep soaking tub and a standing shower. The second bedroom is also large and has its own ensuite bathroom. The home features a washer and dryer, central A/C, and a sound system in every room.



22 Mercer Street is a 16-unit full-service condominium located on one of the best blocks in Soho. The building is pet-friendly and has a landscaped rooftop terrace.