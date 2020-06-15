All apartments in New York
218 East 25th Street

Location

218 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
sauna
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
sauna
Short or long term furnished rental available! Come see this very rare and one of a kind fully furnished duplex loft in a beautiful brownstone. The loft features soaring 24 ft. ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, sauna and a private terrace. Situated in a historic townhouse, this unique residence has a huge living room with six oversized windows, a large sky light, exposed brick and prewar cast-iron trelliswork. There is a half bath on the living room floor and an eat-in windowed kitchen with Gaggenau Range, double ovens, dishwasher and lots of storage. A floating wide planked staircase leads into the large sleeping loft with 8 ft. ceilings. There is also a private terrace with outdoor furniture, water and electric for entertaining and gardening, and centrally heat and air complete this amazing apartment. The townhouse is conveniently located on 25th street and 3rd Avenue close to transportation, shopping, parks, restaurants and much more. Please call or email for a private showing.,APARTMENT WILL BE FULLY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE FROM 07/01/2018 TO 09/30/2018! Come see this very rare and one of a kind duplex loft in a beautiful brownstone. The loft features soaring 24 ft. ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and a private terrace. Situated in a historic townhouse, this unique residence has a huge living room with six oversized windows, a large sky light, exposed brick and prewar cast-iron trelliswork. There is a half bath on the living room floor and an eat-in windowed kitchen with Gaggenau Range, double ovens, dishwasher and lots of storage. A floating wide planked staircase leads into the large sleeping loft with 8 ft. ceilings. There is also a private terrace with outdoor furniture, water and electric for entertaining and gardening, and centrally heat and air complete this amazing apartment. The townhouse is conveniently located on 25th street and 3rd Avenue close to transportation, shopping, parks, restaurants and much more. Please call or email for a private showing today. This rare loft will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 East 25th Street have any available units?
218 East 25th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 East 25th Street have?
Some of 218 East 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 East 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 East 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 218 East 25th Street offer parking?
No, 218 East 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 218 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 218 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 East 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
