218 East 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities sauna

Short or long term furnished rental available! Come see this very rare and one of a kind fully furnished duplex loft in a beautiful brownstone. The loft features soaring 24 ft. ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, sauna and a private terrace. Situated in a historic townhouse, this unique residence has a huge living room with six oversized windows, a large sky light, exposed brick and prewar cast-iron trelliswork. There is a half bath on the living room floor and an eat-in windowed kitchen with Gaggenau Range, double ovens, dishwasher and lots of storage. A floating wide planked staircase leads into the large sleeping loft with 8 ft. ceilings. There is also a private terrace with outdoor furniture, water and electric for entertaining and gardening, and centrally heat and air complete this amazing apartment. The townhouse is conveniently located on 25th street and 3rd Avenue close to transportation, shopping, parks, restaurants and much more. Please call or email for a private showing.