Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

217 Central Park North

217 Central Park North · (212) 957-4100
Location

217 Central Park North, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Central Park Views!!!No Fee!!!Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/IqTh0Z9oWyYEnjoy living in this beautiful, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath at 217 Central Park North. The apartment features condo style finishes including high ceilings, gorgeous floor boards, a brand new open style kitchen, high quality stainless steel appliances, great light, renovated bathrooms, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.217 Central Park North is a fantastic, prewar elevator building ideally located across from Central Park. Close to all transportation, uptown's best restaurants and bars and stops from Midtown, Columbia, and CUNY.Photos and video are of a similar unit on a higher floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Central Park North have any available units?
217 Central Park North has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Central Park North have?
Some of 217 Central Park North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Central Park North currently offering any rent specials?
217 Central Park North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Central Park North pet-friendly?
No, 217 Central Park North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217 Central Park North offer parking?
No, 217 Central Park North does not offer parking.
Does 217 Central Park North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Central Park North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Central Park North have a pool?
No, 217 Central Park North does not have a pool.
Does 217 Central Park North have accessible units?
No, 217 Central Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Central Park North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Central Park North has units with dishwashers.
