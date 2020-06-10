All apartments in New York
215 West 145th Street
215 West 145th Street

215 West 145th Street · (814) 882-5255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
215 West 145th Street, New York, NY 10039
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
No Brokers Fee. True 2 bedroom apartment on West 145th Street in West Harlem. Large living room. Newly renovated. Beautiful sunshine throughout. Features Include: -Hardwood floors -granite countertops - Stainless steel Appliances - Dishwasher-TONS of natural light! Close to 145th street express stations A/B/C/D and 2/3 Lines. Pets allowed. Close to City College, Columbia University, shopping and entertainment. Live-in Super. Heat Hot Water Included.Pets allowed with no additional deposit.TEXT/ EMAIL/ CALL ME TODAY FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING!Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit. Ledvech1315

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 145th Street have any available units?
215 West 145th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 145th Street have?
Some of 215 West 145th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 145th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 145th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 145th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 145th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 145th Street offer parking?
No, 215 West 145th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 West 145th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West 145th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 145th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 145th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 145th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 145th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 145th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 West 145th Street has units with dishwashers.
