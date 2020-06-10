215 West 145th Street

Amenities

No Brokers Fee. True 2 bedroom apartment on West 145th Street in West Harlem. Large living room. Newly renovated. Beautiful sunshine throughout. Features Include: -Hardwood floors -granite countertops - Stainless steel Appliances - Dishwasher-TONS of natural light! Close to 145th street express stations A/B/C/D and 2/3 Lines. Pets allowed. Close to City College, Columbia University, shopping and entertainment. Live-in Super. Heat Hot Water Included.Pets allowed with no additional deposit.TEXT/ EMAIL/ CALL ME TODAY FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING!Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit. Ledvech1315