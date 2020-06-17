213 West 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bike storage hot tub media room

At times, you encounter homes that you cannot believe exist in the city.



This spacious one bedroom home delights the senses from the moment you enter. Greeted by high-end condo-style renovations, one first notices a large hall closet, gleaming hardwood floors and gorgeous exposed brick walls. High ceilings with strategically placed hi-hat lighting, create an airy and bright atmosphere. The elegant, windowed chef's kitchen is a showstopper, replete with granite countertops, ample custom cabinetry, full-size stainless steel appliances (dishwasher too!) and a pass-thru to the living room. With plenty of space for bar stools and a separate dining table, the options to enjoy different meals intimately or while entertaining, are endless. The welcoming living room has space for large furniture and potentially a home office area. The queen size bedroom features two oversized windows and abundant closet space. Finally, the spa-like windowed bathroom showcases marble tiling, a separate shower, jacuzzi tub, linen closet, more overhead storage and stellar counter space. With SEVEN windows in total, a pin-drop quiet environment, additional storage cabinets and CENTRAL AIR, the only thing missing from this marvelous home is you!



Nestled on a tree-lined street, one block from the 1 train and buses (3 blocks to the B/C trains), this stunning and boutique, pre-war elevator townhouse is lovingly maintained and also offers bike storage. Close to supermarkets, cafes, excellent restaurants (Jacob's Pickles, Mermaid Inn, Blossom, etc), bookstores and the movie theatre, ONE block from a Citibike station, dry cleaners and laundromats, and easy access to Riverside Park and Central Park. No pets please. Available for June occupancy.



Truly a one-of-a-kind home.