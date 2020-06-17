All apartments in New York
Find more places like 213 West 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
213 West 85th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

213 West 85th Street

213 West 85th Street · (212) 381-6532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

213 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
hot tub
media room
At times, you encounter homes that you cannot believe exist in the city.

This spacious one bedroom home delights the senses from the moment you enter. Greeted by high-end condo-style renovations, one first notices a large hall closet, gleaming hardwood floors and gorgeous exposed brick walls. High ceilings with strategically placed hi-hat lighting, create an airy and bright atmosphere. The elegant, windowed chef's kitchen is a showstopper, replete with granite countertops, ample custom cabinetry, full-size stainless steel appliances (dishwasher too!) and a pass-thru to the living room. With plenty of space for bar stools and a separate dining table, the options to enjoy different meals intimately or while entertaining, are endless. The welcoming living room has space for large furniture and potentially a home office area. The queen size bedroom features two oversized windows and abundant closet space. Finally, the spa-like windowed bathroom showcases marble tiling, a separate shower, jacuzzi tub, linen closet, more overhead storage and stellar counter space. With SEVEN windows in total, a pin-drop quiet environment, additional storage cabinets and CENTRAL AIR, the only thing missing from this marvelous home is you!

Nestled on a tree-lined street, one block from the 1 train and buses (3 blocks to the B/C trains), this stunning and boutique, pre-war elevator townhouse is lovingly maintained and also offers bike storage. Close to supermarkets, cafes, excellent restaurants (Jacob's Pickles, Mermaid Inn, Blossom, etc), bookstores and the movie theatre, ONE block from a Citibike station, dry cleaners and laundromats, and easy access to Riverside Park and Central Park. No pets please. Available for June occupancy.

Truly a one-of-a-kind home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 West 85th Street have any available units?
213 West 85th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 West 85th Street have?
Some of 213 West 85th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 213 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 213 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 213 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 213 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 West 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 213 West 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity