212 West 91st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym pool internet access

DELUXE FULLY FURNISHED CORNER PENTHOUSE - Sun drenched. Contemporary modern decor with original art, bright and charming, beloved by all who stay here.

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Manhattan's upscale Upper West Side. One king bed, queen bed sofa and very comfortable inflatable full-height double for guest.



EXTENSIVE BUILDING AMENITIES: doorman, pool room, gym, laundry, rooftop terrace, and an open view of the Hudson River from 3 different windows in apartment.



All fresh appliances and fixtures, hardwood floors, dishwasher, two HD TVs, high-speed internet, lots of cupboard space, and original art and decor, etc..



Express subway stop 2 blocks away, 2 stops from Times Square, 2 local stops from Columbia University, short stops to NYU, New School, Fordham. Boundless shops and fine restaurants. Located directly between Riverside Park & Central Park on Broadway. More photos on request.



Prefer sublet for entire available period but will consider shorter rentals. Non-smoking only. NO PETS. Rent is negotiable if you take it for the whole term.