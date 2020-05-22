All apartments in New York
212 West 91st Street
212 West 91st Street

212 West 91st Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 West 91st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1516 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool
internet access
DELUXE FULLY FURNISHED CORNER PENTHOUSE - Sun drenched. Contemporary modern decor with original art, bright and charming, beloved by all who stay here.
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Manhattan's upscale Upper West Side. One king bed, queen bed sofa and very comfortable inflatable full-height double for guest.

EXTENSIVE BUILDING AMENITIES: doorman, pool room, gym, laundry, rooftop terrace, and an open view of the Hudson River from 3 different windows in apartment.

All fresh appliances and fixtures, hardwood floors, dishwasher, two HD TVs, high-speed internet, lots of cupboard space, and original art and decor, etc..

Express subway stop 2 blocks away, 2 stops from Times Square, 2 local stops from Columbia University, short stops to NYU, New School, Fordham. Boundless shops and fine restaurants. Located directly between Riverside Park & Central Park on Broadway. More photos on request.

Prefer sublet for entire available period but will consider shorter rentals. Non-smoking only. NO PETS. Rent is negotiable if you take it for the whole term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West 91st Street have any available units?
212 West 91st Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 West 91st Street have?
Some of 212 West 91st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 West 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 West 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 West 91st Street offer parking?
No, 212 West 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West 91st Street have a pool?
Yes, 212 West 91st Street has a pool.
Does 212 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 212 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 West 91st Street has units with dishwashers.
