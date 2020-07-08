All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:28 AM

212 West 16th Street

212 West 16th Street · (917) 407-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Freshly renovated and in turn-key condition this studio is priced to rent quickly. Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and 2 large casement windows that face North on to charming tree-lined 16th Street. The kitchen has excellent storage space, dishwasher, and sleek quartz counter tops. Apartment 3F is located on the 3rd floor, receiving excellent light and is laden with a truly special vintage whimsy. Guarantors and pets welcome! Bike storage on premise. Close to the F,1,2,3,L,A,C and E Trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West 16th Street have any available units?
212 West 16th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 West 16th Street have?
Some of 212 West 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 212 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 212 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 212 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
