212 West 16th Street

Amenities
Freshly renovated and in turn-key condition this studio is priced to rent quickly. Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and 2 large casement windows that face North on to charming tree-lined 16th Street. The kitchen has excellent storage space, dishwasher, and sleek quartz counter tops. Apartment 3F is located on the 3rd floor, receiving excellent light and is laden with a truly special vintage whimsy. Guarantors and pets welcome! Bike storage on premise. Close to the F,1,2,3,L,A,C and E Trains.