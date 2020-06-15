All apartments in New York
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:44 AM

212 East 10

212 East 10th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Beautiful 1 Br Apt in the Heart of East Village

Beautifully made 1 Br apt

Located in the heart of East Village, East 10th St between 1st Ave and 2nd Ave! The apartment has been recently renovated and decorated with new furniture. The apartment is fully wired with full service cable and wireless internet , Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYCs hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This apartment is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home!

? Fully furnished apartment
? Elevator Building
? Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher
? Hardwood Oak Flooring
? Wireless high speed internet
? High definition cable TV
? Towels and linens available
? Cleaning services available
? 30-day rental minimum

NEIGHBORHOOD
A fine example of New York Citys unmatched diversity, Union Square brings together poets, professionals, protesters, and everyone in between. Anchored by its central plaza, Union Square extends into surrounding streets filled with a mix of corporate giants and neighborhood staples. Farmers markets and street performers add to Union Squares cultural significance and popular appeal. Close to the 1st Avenue L train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 East 10 have any available units?
212 East 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 East 10 have?
Some of 212 East 10's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 East 10 currently offering any rent specials?
212 East 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 East 10 pet-friendly?
No, 212 East 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 East 10 offer parking?
No, 212 East 10 does not offer parking.
Does 212 East 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 East 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 East 10 have a pool?
No, 212 East 10 does not have a pool.
Does 212 East 10 have accessible units?
No, 212 East 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 East 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 East 10 has units with dishwashers.
