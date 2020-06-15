212 East 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

Beautiful 1 Br Apt in the Heart of East Village



Beautifully made 1 Br apt



Located in the heart of East Village, East 10th St between 1st Ave and 2nd Ave! The apartment has been recently renovated and decorated with new furniture. The apartment is fully wired with full service cable and wireless internet , Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYCs hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This apartment is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home!



? Fully furnished apartment

? Elevator Building

? Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher

? Hardwood Oak Flooring

? Wireless high speed internet

? High definition cable TV

? Towels and linens available

? Cleaning services available

? 30-day rental minimum



NEIGHBORHOOD

A fine example of New York Citys unmatched diversity, Union Square brings together poets, professionals, protesters, and everyone in between. Anchored by its central plaza, Union Square extends into surrounding streets filled with a mix of corporate giants and neighborhood staples. Farmers markets and street performers add to Union Squares cultural significance and popular appeal. Close to the 1st Avenue L train.