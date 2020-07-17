211 East 13th Street, #4D

Amenities

NO FEE*** 1 month rent free for any lease starting August 1st for minimum 24 months. This studio apartment is in The Jefferson designed by BKSK Architects. This alcove has a smart layout that allows for privacy-it almost creates a one bedroom feel. The kitchen has all high-end finishes that you would expect in high-end construction. Finishes include Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. The 9'2 foot ceilings, chefs kitchen, wide oak plank floors, and impeccable bathrooms are consistent with new construction.The bathrooms have Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a real soaking tub. In addition, there is an Asko washer/dryer in the unit and ample closet space. The Jefferson is a LEED building and is close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, the Farmers Market, Momofuko, Kheil's flagship, and movie theatres. This high-end building is steps away from both Union Square and the East Village and has a 24-hour doorman, pool table, wet bar, business center, and spacious lounge. Video available. Please call / email / text.