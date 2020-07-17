All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

211 East 13th Street, #4D

211 E 13th St ·
Location

211 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$3,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
doorman
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
pool table
media room
new construction
NO FEE*** 1 month rent free for any lease starting August 1st for minimum 24 months. This studio apartment is in The Jefferson designed by BKSK Architects. This alcove has a smart layout that allows for privacy-it almost creates a one bedroom feel. The kitchen has all high-end finishes that you would expect in high-end construction. Finishes include Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. The 9'2 foot ceilings, chefs kitchen, wide oak plank floors, and impeccable bathrooms are consistent with new construction.The bathrooms have Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a real soaking tub. In addition, there is an Asko washer/dryer in the unit and ample closet space. The Jefferson is a LEED building and is close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, the Farmers Market, Momofuko, Kheil's flagship, and movie theatres. This high-end building is steps away from both Union Square and the East Village and has a 24-hour doorman, pool table, wet bar, business center, and spacious lounge. Video available. Please call / email / text.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East 13th Street, #4D have any available units?
211 East 13th Street, #4D has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 East 13th Street, #4D have?
Some of 211 East 13th Street, #4D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East 13th Street, #4D currently offering any rent specials?
211 East 13th Street, #4D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East 13th Street, #4D pet-friendly?
No, 211 East 13th Street, #4D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 East 13th Street, #4D offer parking?
No, 211 East 13th Street, #4D does not offer parking.
Does 211 East 13th Street, #4D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 East 13th Street, #4D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East 13th Street, #4D have a pool?
No, 211 East 13th Street, #4D does not have a pool.
Does 211 East 13th Street, #4D have accessible units?
No, 211 East 13th Street, #4D does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East 13th Street, #4D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 East 13th Street, #4D has units with dishwashers.
