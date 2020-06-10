All apartments in New York
Find more places like 207 Sullivan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
207 Sullivan Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

207 Sullivan Street

207 Sullivan Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
June 1st move in

- Video Tour is of identical apartment, one floor above - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdPjT9NsSBc&feature=emb_title
- Photos are of similar unit in building

This is NYC living. Live in the heart of Greenwich Village on the highly desirable Sullivan Street at the corner of Sullivan & Bleecker. A quiet street within steps of Washington Square Park, great restaurants and bars, and great shopping along cobblestone streets. Soak in the iconic views of the Empire State Building and Freedom Tower to your left and right as soon as you step out the front door.

- Apartment receiving BRAND NEW KITCHEN Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances
- Charming one bedroom with exposed brick in the living room
- Open views of the beautiful townhouses & respective gardens out of bedroom window
- Over-sized windows in every room with East and West exposures
- Bright and Sunny
- Hardwood floors
- 2nd floor, just 1 flight up!
- Easily accessible to SoHo, NoLita, NoHo, East Village, West Village
- Subway Access 1, 6, A, C, E, B, D, F, M, N, R
- Pet friendly!

Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show this apartment until further notice. Please reach out for further detail about the apartment. Thank you for understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Sullivan Street have any available units?
207 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 207 Sullivan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Sullivan Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 207 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 207 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 207 Sullivan Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity