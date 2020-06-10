207 Sullivan Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

June 1st move in



- Video Tour is of identical apartment, one floor above - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdPjT9NsSBc&feature=emb_title

- Photos are of similar unit in building



This is NYC living. Live in the heart of Greenwich Village on the highly desirable Sullivan Street at the corner of Sullivan & Bleecker. A quiet street within steps of Washington Square Park, great restaurants and bars, and great shopping along cobblestone streets. Soak in the iconic views of the Empire State Building and Freedom Tower to your left and right as soon as you step out the front door.



- Apartment receiving BRAND NEW KITCHEN Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances

- Charming one bedroom with exposed brick in the living room

- Open views of the beautiful townhouses & respective gardens out of bedroom window

- Over-sized windows in every room with East and West exposures

- Bright and Sunny

- Hardwood floors

- 2nd floor, just 1 flight up!

- Easily accessible to SoHo, NoLita, NoHo, East Village, West Village

- Subway Access 1, 6, A, C, E, B, D, F, M, N, R

- Pet friendly!



Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show this apartment until further notice. Please reach out for further detail about the apartment. Thank you for understanding.