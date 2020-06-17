All apartments in New York
2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2054 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
Location

2054 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C-1 · Avail. now

$2,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this Beautiful Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment!

*Virtual tour and VR photos available upon request*

PRIME location on 7th Ave right off West 123rd! Steps to plenty of great shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, and the upcoming Whole Foods @ 125th!

-Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
-Drenched in Natural Light
-15 Foot Ceilings
-Spacious Living Room
-Large Bedroom
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Lighting
-Good Closet Space
-LAUNDRY in the building!
-Security Camera Intercom
-Recently Updated Building
-On-site Super

Short walk to the 2,3 and A,B,C,D trains get downtown in minutes! !
Close to Marcus Garvey Park, many many wonderful restaurants, cafes, bars, and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
