2054 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Enjoy this Beautiful Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment!



*Virtual tour and VR photos available upon request*



PRIME location on 7th Ave right off West 123rd! Steps to plenty of great shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, and the upcoming Whole Foods @ 125th!



-Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

-Drenched in Natural Light

-15 Foot Ceilings

-Spacious Living Room

-Large Bedroom

-Hardwood Floors

-Recessed Lighting

-Good Closet Space

-LAUNDRY in the building!

-Security Camera Intercom

-Recently Updated Building

-On-site Super



Short walk to the 2,3 and A,B,C,D trains get downtown in minutes! !

Close to Marcus Garvey Park, many many wonderful restaurants, cafes, bars, and more!!