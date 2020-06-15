205 West 102nd Street

Amenities
Availably July 1
Video tour is of actual apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSBpdL7sjhk&feature=emb_title
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom DUPLEX on a serene Upper West Side street, just one block from the 1 train. Can be used as a 2 bedroom as the layout is great for shares and roommates!
This classic Upper West Side home has a huge living space on the lower level with half bathroom and private entrance. This home is newly renovated and received a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and black granite countertops. There is a 4 burner stove with an overhead fan!
- Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- LARGE living space
- Elevator building
- Laundry in building
- Pet friendly
Close to Columbus Square with Whole Foods, Modell's, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and surrounded by great restaurants and cafe's all along Broadway. Elevator, pet friendly building!