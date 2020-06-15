All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

205 West 102nd Street

205 West 102nd Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 West 102nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Availably July 1
Video tour is of actual apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSBpdL7sjhk&feature=emb_title

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom DUPLEX on a serene Upper West Side street, just one block from the 1 train. Can be used as a 2 bedroom as the layout is great for shares and roommates!

This classic Upper West Side home has a huge living space on the lower level with half bathroom and private entrance. This home is newly renovated and received a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and black granite countertops. There is a 4 burner stove with an overhead fan!

- Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- LARGE living space
- Elevator building
- Laundry in building
- Pet friendly

Close to Columbus Square with Whole Foods, Modell's, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and surrounded by great restaurants and cafe's all along Broadway. Elevator, pet friendly building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West 102nd Street have any available units?
205 West 102nd Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West 102nd Street have?
Some of 205 West 102nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 West 102nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 West 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 205 West 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 205 West 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 West 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 205 West 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 West 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 205 West 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 West 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
