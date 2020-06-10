All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2038 Fifth Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:03 AM

2038 Fifth Avenue

2038 5th Ave · (646) 593-1804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2038 5th Ave, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$2,475 is the net effective rent based on a gross rent of $2,700 with last month free on a 12 month term.

Cozy 2-bedroom in the heart of Harlem. Around the corner from historic soul food restaurants such as Red Rooster, this apartment is surrounded by great eateries, groceries, and transportation. Other local options include Shake Shack, Whole Foods, and Amy Ruths. Transit lines include the A, B, C, D, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Metro North making this one of the best locations in NYC for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2038 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2038 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2038 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 Fifth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 Fifth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
