2038 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

$2,475 is the net effective rent based on a gross rent of $2,700 with last month free on a 12 month term.



Cozy 2-bedroom in the heart of Harlem. Around the corner from historic soul food restaurants such as Red Rooster, this apartment is surrounded by great eateries, groceries, and transportation. Other local options include Shake Shack, Whole Foods, and Amy Ruths. Transit lines include the A, B, C, D, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Metro North making this one of the best locations in NYC for commuting.