All apartments in New York
Find more places like 203 West 81st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
203 West 81st Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

203 West 81st Street

203 West 81st Street · (917) 533-4412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
**NO FEE** Beautiful one bedroom, one bath apartment in a full-service condominium building. A roomy living area with hardwood floors combined with a spacious bedroom that will easily fit a king-sized mattress. Closets galore including 3 California-style in the bedroom. The separate, windowed kitchen was recently renovated with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and frosted glass cabinets.To see a true 3-D walking tour of the unit, please click the video link above or go to: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0JA3Sqw7hc-RkjTOH_2oM5mYAThe Barrington is an elegant 9-story prewar, elevator condominium with doorman and amenities such as private storage bins, bike room, and on site laundry. Centrally located in the Upper West Side you are close to the parks, subways and shops like Citarella's, Zabars and Fairway. KW240888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 West 81st Street have any available units?
203 West 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 West 81st Street have?
Some of 203 West 81st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 West 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 West 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 West 81st Street offer parking?
No, 203 West 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 West 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 203 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 203 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 West 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 203 West 81st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity