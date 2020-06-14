203 West 81st Street

Amenities

**NO FEE** Beautiful one bedroom, one bath apartment in a full-service condominium building. A roomy living area with hardwood floors combined with a spacious bedroom that will easily fit a king-sized mattress. Closets galore including 3 California-style in the bedroom. The separate, windowed kitchen was recently renovated with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and frosted glass cabinets.To see a true 3-D walking tour of the unit, please click the video link above or go to: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0JA3Sqw7hc-RkjTOH_2oM5mYAThe Barrington is an elegant 9-story prewar, elevator condominium with doorman and amenities such as private storage bins, bike room, and on site laundry. Centrally located in the Upper West Side you are close to the parks, subways and shops like Citarella's, Zabars and Fairway. KW240888