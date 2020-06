Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

PRIME NOLITA THIS BEAUTIFUL TWO BED WITH EAT-IN KITCHEN ON A TREE LINE STREET IN SOHO/NOLITA at 202 MOTT STREET WITH LARGE ROOMS LOCATED IN A GREAT CLEAN BUILDING with large windows, hardwood floors, renovated great kitchen, full two piece bathroom. The best space that exists for this price. Call me on my cell to see this charming space in a small building. This one will not last so be the first one to call on this special offer. I've specialized in the downtown area ? SoHo ? NoLita ? TriBeCa ? West Village ? Greenwich Village ? East Village ? Union Square ? Lower East Side ? Gramercy ? Financial District ? Seaport Area ? Battery Park ? Flatiron ? Chelsea since 1989. I have lots of apartments that never hit the market; I always get them first.Please note this apartment is two bedrooms and eat-in kitchen and no living room.