ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, EVEN INTERNET AND ELECTRICITY! THAT'S A $150 A MONTH SAVINGS! STUDIO HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM!

Alcove studio with separate sleeping area near 96th and Broadway! Partially furnished but no formal kitchen or stove. Owner has provided a refrigerator, toaster oven and microwave. Not for gourmet cooks! Close to 1, 2, & 3 trains at 96th Street. Easy access to Columbia.