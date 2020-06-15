All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

201 West 89th Street

201 West 89th Street · (917) 656-8768
Location

201 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-C · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
doorman
gym
Come home to Chester Court at 201 West 89th Street. Compass proudly presents 12C, the ideal one-bedroom home with plenty of room for your home office. Pre-war charm meets modern sophistication. Enter through foyer and step into tastefully decorated expansive living and dining room featuring all new wood flooring, grass cloth accent wall and designer lighting fixtures with Lutron dimmer switches. 9.7 foot ceilings throughout allow for natural lighting. Windowed eat-in kitchen features new floors, Caesar stone countertops, double sink and Moen faucet with ample drawer and storage space. Beautifully renovated modern bathroom features glass enclosed Moen rain shower and handheld system, Carrara Marble and Artistic Tile stone mosaic floors resurrect the elegance of old New York. Custom outfitted hallway walk-in closet provides for all your storage needs. Pin drop quite master bedroom with double height custom wall-to-wall closets.

Emery Roth, the architect for Chester Court completed this masterpiece in 1925, as a rental building. In the early 1980's, the building converted to a cooperative. The full-service building has been carefully managed over the years, and maintains a substantial reserve fund. There have never been, nor are there currently, any assessments to the maintenance charges on apartments. There is an impressive roof garden for shareholders, a fitness center and basketball court, children's playroom and apartment storage rooms. The building maintains a staff that includes 24-hour doorman, live-in super and full-time handyman.

The Board allows guarantors, co-purchasing, parents buying for children and pied-a-terre. Pets are allowed. Chester Court is a smoke-free building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 89th Street have any available units?
201 West 89th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 89th Street have?
Some of 201 West 89th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 West 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
