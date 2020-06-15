Amenities

Come home to Chester Court at 201 West 89th Street. Compass proudly presents 12C, the ideal one-bedroom home with plenty of room for your home office. Pre-war charm meets modern sophistication. Enter through foyer and step into tastefully decorated expansive living and dining room featuring all new wood flooring, grass cloth accent wall and designer lighting fixtures with Lutron dimmer switches. 9.7 foot ceilings throughout allow for natural lighting. Windowed eat-in kitchen features new floors, Caesar stone countertops, double sink and Moen faucet with ample drawer and storage space. Beautifully renovated modern bathroom features glass enclosed Moen rain shower and handheld system, Carrara Marble and Artistic Tile stone mosaic floors resurrect the elegance of old New York. Custom outfitted hallway walk-in closet provides for all your storage needs. Pin drop quite master bedroom with double height custom wall-to-wall closets.



Emery Roth, the architect for Chester Court completed this masterpiece in 1925, as a rental building. In the early 1980's, the building converted to a cooperative. The full-service building has been carefully managed over the years, and maintains a substantial reserve fund. There have never been, nor are there currently, any assessments to the maintenance charges on apartments. There is an impressive roof garden for shareholders, a fitness center and basketball court, children's playroom and apartment storage rooms. The building maintains a staff that includes 24-hour doorman, live-in super and full-time handyman.



The Board allows guarantors, co-purchasing, parents buying for children and pied-a-terre. Pets are allowed. Chester Court is a smoke-free building.