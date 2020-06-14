200 West 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage media room

Welcome home to this detailed-oriented full service prewar 2 bed/1 bath apartment!,**Compass Exclusive**



Your search is over, welcome to this detail filled Columbus Circle / Midtown area home. The expansive layout allows you to live comfortably in this spacious 2 bedroom apartment.



Residence 6J features; original carved moulding, patterned and picture frame mouldings as well as wainscoting, quarter sawn white oak floors with inlay, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, a 216 square foot living room, and 4 closets, windowed kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, black granite counters, dishwasher and ample storage and windowed.



The Adlon is a full service Pre-War building. The building is pet friendly, has a laundry room, bicycle room, and storage. Centrally located to transportation (A,C,E,N,Q,R,B,D,F,M,1) Broadway Theaters, Time Warner Center, Carnegie Hall, and of course Central Park!!