All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 West 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 West 54th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

200 West 54th Street

200 West 54th Street · (917) 391-9497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-J · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Welcome home to this detailed-oriented full service prewar 2 bed/1 bath apartment!,**Compass Exclusive**

Your search is over, welcome to this detail filled Columbus Circle / Midtown area home. The expansive layout allows you to live comfortably in this spacious 2 bedroom apartment.

Residence 6J features; original carved moulding, patterned and picture frame mouldings as well as wainscoting, quarter sawn white oak floors with inlay, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, a 216 square foot living room, and 4 closets, windowed kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, black granite counters, dishwasher and ample storage and windowed.

The Adlon is a full service Pre-War building. The building is pet friendly, has a laundry room, bicycle room, and storage. Centrally located to transportation (A,C,E,N,Q,R,B,D,F,M,1) Broadway Theaters, Time Warner Center, Carnegie Hall, and of course Central Park!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 54th Street have any available units?
200 West 54th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 54th Street have?
Some of 200 West 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 West 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 West 54th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 West 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 West 54th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity