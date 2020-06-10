200 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

Enjoy this beautiful corner home with triple exposures; East, North and South providing generous natural light and views. Entry foyer leads to an expansive living/dining space ideal for entertaining and a renovated kitchen featuring Caesar-Stone counter tops, a Miele dishwasher, a Liebherr refrigerator, a Viking stove and microwave. The spacious master bedroom suite has an en-suite bathroom, eastern and southern exposures with walls of windows providing great views and sunlight. Originally a two bedroom apartment, the current owners created a 3rd smaller bedroom by converting the 2nd bedroom into two rooms which can be used as a nursery, home-office or a den. In addition, custom built-in bookshelves and closets, a wine fridge, beautiful herringbone hardwood floors and a Samsung washer/dryer complete this comfortable home.



200 Riverside Blvd is a full service luxury condominium at the corner of West 70th street. The building is impeccably maintained, and all the hallways and lobby were recently renovated. Convenient to the 1,2,3 subway lines, Central Park, Lincoln Center and the fantastic restaurants and boutiques of the Upper West Side.



The building amenities include:



24-hour doorman/concierge.

Newly renovated gym and indoor lap pool.

Steam rooms, sauna, and Jacuzzi.

Childrens playroom.

Bike room.

Valet dry cleaner.

On-site parking garage.