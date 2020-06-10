All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

200 Riverside Boulevard

200 Riverside Boulevard · (917) 607-0339
Location

200 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-I · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
sauna
valet service
Enjoy this beautiful corner home with triple exposures; East, North and South providing generous natural light and views. Entry foyer leads to an expansive living/dining space ideal for entertaining and a renovated kitchen featuring Caesar-Stone counter tops, a Miele dishwasher, a Liebherr refrigerator, a Viking stove and microwave. The spacious master bedroom suite has an en-suite bathroom, eastern and southern exposures with walls of windows providing great views and sunlight. Originally a two bedroom apartment, the current owners created a 3rd smaller bedroom by converting the 2nd bedroom into two rooms which can be used as a nursery, home-office or a den. In addition, custom built-in bookshelves and closets, a wine fridge, beautiful herringbone hardwood floors and a Samsung washer/dryer complete this comfortable home.

200 Riverside Blvd is a full service luxury condominium at the corner of West 70th street. The building is impeccably maintained, and all the hallways and lobby were recently renovated. Convenient to the 1,2,3 subway lines, Central Park, Lincoln Center and the fantastic restaurants and boutiques of the Upper West Side.

The building amenities include:

24-hour doorman/concierge.
Newly renovated gym and indoor lap pool.
Steam rooms, sauna, and Jacuzzi.
Childrens playroom.
Bike room.
Valet dry cleaner.
On-site parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
200 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 200 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
200 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 200 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 200 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 200 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 200 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 200 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 200 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Riverside Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
