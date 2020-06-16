Amenities

Unit 15A is a stunning 1,429 square foot 2-bedroom, 2-bath home with amazing views and light streaming in from Southern, Western, and Eastern exposures. The elegantly proportioned rooms are gracious and comfortable and the floor to ceiling bronze windows, and 7-inch-wide plank oak flooring complete a truly sumptuous environment with gorgeous views of the Gramercy Park area.



The oversized Poliform kitchen features a white matte lacquer peninsula and custom oak cabinetry finished in a smoked oil stain, complemented by white sand Quartzite countertops and backsplash. The kitchen is outfitted with a fully integrated luxury appliance package by Miele.



Both of the spectacular bathrooms feature radiant heat flooring and sensuous material . The lavish master bath is encased with Turkish Lilac marble walls, custom RiFRA vanities, and Dornbracht fittings and fixtures. The secondary bathroom offers polished white stone floors and a custom RiFRA vanity with Dornbracht fittings and fixtures.



A Miele Prestige Washer and Dryer, along with state-of-the-art Daikin heating and cooling system complete this outstanding residence.



200 East 21st Street is the latest addition to Alfa Development's Green Collection of properties targeting LEED-Gold Certification. It offers a suite of sustainable features, including solar-heated domestic water; advanced-performance windows and reinforced insulation for reduced energy consumption; rainwater collection for irrigation of the planted gardens; high-efficiency appliances; and responsibly sourced eco-friendly materials and finishes.