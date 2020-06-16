All apartments in New York
200 East 21st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

200 East 21st Street

200 East 21st Street · (347) 694-5879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 East 21st Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-A · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
Unit 15A is a stunning 1,429 square foot 2-bedroom, 2-bath home with amazing views and light streaming in from Southern, Western, and Eastern exposures. The elegantly proportioned rooms are gracious and comfortable and the floor to ceiling bronze windows, and 7-inch-wide plank oak flooring complete a truly sumptuous environment with gorgeous views of the Gramercy Park area.

The oversized Poliform kitchen features a white matte lacquer peninsula and custom oak cabinetry finished in a smoked oil stain, complemented by white sand Quartzite countertops and backsplash. The kitchen is outfitted with a fully integrated luxury appliance package by Miele.

Both of the spectacular bathrooms feature radiant heat flooring and sensuous material . The lavish master bath is encased with Turkish Lilac marble walls, custom RiFRA vanities, and Dornbracht fittings and fixtures. The secondary bathroom offers polished white stone floors and a custom RiFRA vanity with Dornbracht fittings and fixtures.

A Miele Prestige Washer and Dryer, along with state-of-the-art Daikin heating and cooling system complete this outstanding residence.

200 East 21st Street is the latest addition to Alfa Development's Green Collection of properties targeting LEED-Gold Certification. It offers a suite of sustainable features, including solar-heated domestic water; advanced-performance windows and reinforced insulation for reduced energy consumption; rainwater collection for irrigation of the planted gardens; high-efficiency appliances; and responsibly sourced eco-friendly materials and finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 21st Street have any available units?
200 East 21st Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 200 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 East 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
