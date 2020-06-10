All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

200 East 15th Street

200 East 15th Street · (212) 317-7834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 East 15th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4N · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
NO FEE!
Note: Please include desired move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Pictures and floorplan are of the actual unit. Video tour available upon request.

Large alcove studio in Prime Gramercy Park / Union Square close to everything! Beautiful 24/7 Doorman, elevator building has newly upgraded lobby and offers laundry room and live in super. The apartment offers separate kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and large south facing windows. Four closets. Renovated bathroom. A/C unit already installed. Heat, hot/cold water is included. Perfect location on a quiet tree-lined block just 1 block from Union Square park, the farmers market,Trader Joes market and Trader Joes Wine store, Whole Foods market, several Michelin starred restaurants and amazing boutique shopping right in your backyard. 1 block to the N,R,Q, W, 4,5,6 and L trains. Pets ok with landlord's approval on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 15th Street have any available units?
200 East 15th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 15th Street have?
Some of 200 East 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 East 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 East 15th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
