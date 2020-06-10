200 East 15th Street

Amenities

NO FEE!

Note: Please include desired move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Pictures and floorplan are of the actual unit. Video tour available upon request.



Large alcove studio in Prime Gramercy Park / Union Square close to everything! Beautiful 24/7 Doorman, elevator building has newly upgraded lobby and offers laundry room and live in super. The apartment offers separate kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and large south facing windows. Four closets. Renovated bathroom. A/C unit already installed. Heat, hot/cold water is included. Perfect location on a quiet tree-lined block just 1 block from Union Square park, the farmers market,Trader Joes market and Trader Joes Wine store, Whole Foods market, several Michelin starred restaurants and amazing boutique shopping right in your backyard. 1 block to the N,R,Q, W, 4,5,6 and L trains. Pets ok with landlord's approval on a case by case basis.