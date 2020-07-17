20 West Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool table garage hot tub media room sauna yoga

*Furnished. 6 months minimum term. Electricity included*



Stunning, airy, and bright loft Studio on the 41st floor of the Downtown Club Condominium. Excellent turn-key apartment with all furnishings and equipment.



The apartment has lovely city and partial water views and vast sunlight. It features an open kitchen with GE Stainless Steel Appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, fridge, stove, granite counter tops. The unit has a beautiful marble bathroom and a spacious double-closet.



The Downtown Club Condominium offers amenities such as doorman and concierge, 12,000 SF state of the art fitness center with Free Motion and other cutting edge equipment, spa and massage services, yoga studio, sauna/steam rooms, media lounge, billiards room, sun-deck, private screening room, brand new roof deck, and much more.



Very close to the 1,4,5,9,N,R trains and a short distance to Wall Street, South Street Seaport and Battery Park.