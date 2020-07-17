All apartments in New York
20 West Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

20 West Street

20 West Street · (646) 737-9657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 West Street, New York, NY 10014
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 41D · Avail. now

$2,899

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
*Furnished. 6 months minimum term. Electricity included*

Stunning, airy, and bright loft Studio on the 41st floor of the Downtown Club Condominium. Excellent turn-key apartment with all furnishings and equipment.

The apartment has lovely city and partial water views and vast sunlight. It features an open kitchen with GE Stainless Steel Appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, fridge, stove, granite counter tops. The unit has a beautiful marble bathroom and a spacious double-closet.

The Downtown Club Condominium offers amenities such as doorman and concierge, 12,000 SF state of the art fitness center with Free Motion and other cutting edge equipment, spa and massage services, yoga studio, sauna/steam rooms, media lounge, billiards room, sun-deck, private screening room, brand new roof deck, and much more.

Very close to the 1,4,5,9,N,R trains and a short distance to Wall Street, South Street Seaport and Battery Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West Street have any available units?
20 West Street has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West Street have?
Some of 20 West Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 West Street offers parking.
Does 20 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West Street have a pool?
No, 20 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 West Street has units with dishwashers.
