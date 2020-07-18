20 West 72nd Street

Amenities
Do you Love Central Park? If so, then this apt is for you! Location, Location, Location! Imagine having Central Park in your backyard! This beautiful 1 bedroom apartment is located between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue- It does not get any better than this! The kitchen and bathroom have been beautifully renovated. Master bedroom can easily fit a Queen/King size bed and has 2 custom closets. The windowed bathroom features stone tile and a sliding glass door and fantastic light. Galley Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and handsome custom wood cabinets. The large living room can comfortably fit a large entertainment unit, 2 leather couches along with a dining room table. Corporate leases and guarantors welcome, along with small dogs. Live in Super too! Best of All- Electricity is included in the rent. Just think No Electric Bill! Earliest Move-in date is August 20, 2020..