Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

20 West 72nd Street

20 West 72nd Street · (212) 360-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
Do you Love Central Park? If so, then this apt is for you! Location, Location, Location! Imagine having Central Park in your backyard! This beautiful 1 bedroom apartment is located between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue- It does not get any better than this! The kitchen and bathroom have been beautifully renovated. Master bedroom can easily fit a Queen/King size bed and has 2 custom closets. The windowed bathroom features stone tile and a sliding glass door and fantastic light. Galley Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and handsome custom wood cabinets. The large living room can comfortably fit a large entertainment unit, 2 leather couches along with a dining room table. Corporate leases and guarantors welcome, along with small dogs. Live in Super too! Best of All- Electricity is included in the rent. Just think No Electric Bill! Earliest Move-in date is August 20, 2020..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West 72nd Street have any available units?
20 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 20 West 72nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 West 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 West 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 20 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 20 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
