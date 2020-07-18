20 West 72nd Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking garage

Do you Love Central Park? If so, then this apt is for you! Location, Location, Location! Imagine having Central Park in your backyard! This beautiful 1 bedroom apartment is located between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue- It does not get any better than this! The kitchen and bathroom have been beautifully renovated. Master bedroom can easily fit a Queen/King size bed and has 2 custom closets. The windowed bathroom features stone tile and a sliding glass door and fantastic light. Galley Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and handsome custom wood cabinets. The large living room can comfortably fit a large entertainment unit, 2 leather couches along with a dining room table. Corporate leases and guarantors welcome, along with small dogs. Live in Super too! Best of All- Electricity is included in the rent. Just think No Electric Bill! Earliest Move-in date is August 20, 2020..