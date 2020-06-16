All apartments in New York
Find more places like 20 West 126th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
20 West 126th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

20 West 126th Street

20 West 126th Street · (914) 222-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
- Laundry services paid by Link NY Realty, this includes: pick up, wash, fold and drop offApartment Amenities ~ Gorgeous Spacious Apt with tons of natural light~ Large bdrms with in walk in closets and large windows throughout ~ Hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings. Very bright apt Building Amenities ~ Excellent Quiet Block~ High speed internet & cable ready, tons of natural light ~ Heat, hot water & gas included~ Only one block from 2&5 trains & minutes from 4,5,6,A,C,D~ Walking distance to Metro North, 125th station~ Steps away from Supermarkets, Restaurants, Cafes, Banks, and more~ Only minutes away from Mount Morris ParkContact us for a showingCall/text: 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1643

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West 126th Street have any available units?
20 West 126th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West 126th Street have?
Some of 20 West 126th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 20 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 West 126th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 20 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 West 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 West 126th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity