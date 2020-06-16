20 West 126th Street

Amenities

- Laundry services paid by Link NY Realty, this includes: pick up, wash, fold and drop offApartment Amenities ~ Gorgeous Spacious Apt with tons of natural light~ Large bdrms with in walk in closets and large windows throughout ~ Hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings. Very bright apt Building Amenities ~ Excellent Quiet Block~ High speed internet & cable ready, tons of natural light ~ Heat, hot water & gas included~ Only one block from 2&5 trains & minutes from 4,5,6,A,C,D~ Walking distance to Metro North, 125th station~ Steps away from Supermarkets, Restaurants, Cafes, Banks, and more~ Only minutes away from Mount Morris ParkContact us for a showingCall/text: 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1643