20 WASHINGTON SQ N
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

20 WASHINGTON SQ N

20 Washington Square North · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Washington Square North, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
furnished
Property Amenities
Impeccably and tastefully furnished, massive 1-bedroom space with an incredible combination of modern conveniences and old-world charm on Washington Square North. Multiple southern and western exposures with original moldings dot the huge living area, which is connected to an open high-end European style chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet and counter space. The long hallway leads you to the marble bathroom and the kingsized bedroom with sitting area. Apartment has excellent closet space throughout. This well-maintained old-world building with laundry rests directly across from Washington Square Park, minutes from multiple subway lines
I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N have any available units?
20 WASHINGTON SQ N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N have?
Some of 20 WASHINGTON SQ N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 WASHINGTON SQ N currently offering any rent specials?
20 WASHINGTON SQ N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 WASHINGTON SQ N pet-friendly?
No, 20 WASHINGTON SQ N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N offer parking?
No, 20 WASHINGTON SQ N does not offer parking.
Does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 WASHINGTON SQ N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N have a pool?
No, 20 WASHINGTON SQ N does not have a pool.
Does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N have accessible units?
No, 20 WASHINGTON SQ N does not have accessible units.
Does 20 WASHINGTON SQ N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 WASHINGTON SQ N has units with dishwashers.
