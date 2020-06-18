20 WASHINGTON SQ N

Amenities

Impeccably and tastefully furnished, massive 1-bedroom space with an incredible combination of modern conveniences and old-world charm on Washington Square North. Multiple southern and western exposures with original moldings dot the huge living area, which is connected to an open high-end European style chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet and counter space. The long hallway leads you to the marble bathroom and the kingsized bedroom with sitting area. Apartment has excellent closet space throughout. This well-maintained old-world building with laundry rests directly across from Washington Square Park, minutes from multiple subway lines

