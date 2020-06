Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access sauna valet service

No Fee Luxury one bedroom apartment, W/D in unit.Very modern, bright, and spacious apartment. State of art appliances, marble kitchen and bathroom.Enjoy hardwood floors, and amazing views. Live walking distances away from major key locations for public transportation, marketplaces, schools, and even food/hospitality/nightlife.Tons of amenities, 50 ft. indoor heated lap pool, Jacuzzi, dry sauna, tenant lounge, and so much more await.Call Gary 3477015353 lsr258211