19 Vandam Street

Top floor thru of landmark Soho/West Village building overlooking terraces and gardens. Large LR, BR with closets, nicely appointed eat-in kitchen, marble tile bath with tub. Generous closet space.GORGEOUS 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, 6 tall windows all around (southern & northern exposures), high ceilings, washer/dryer, and a lot of closet space. This tree-lined street is in the best of the west, where SoHo meets the West Village. The pre-war Federal House offers a bright and cozy feeling. The private and charming space feels like a warm "home", with a fireplace, built-in book shelves, and wispy tree tops in the windows at the front and rear of the building. The large bedroom fits a king size bed and looks out onto a lush courtyard of gardens and trees. Feel like you're escaping the city with all the convenience of the hottest neighborhoods in Manhattan. Seeingis believing!