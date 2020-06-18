All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

19 Vandam Street

19 Vandam Street · (212) 941-2534
Location

19 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Top floor thru of landmark Soho/West Village building overlooking terraces and gardens. Large LR, BR with closets, nicely appointed eat-in kitchen, marble tile bath with tub. Generous closet space.GORGEOUS 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, 6 tall windows all around (southern & northern exposures), high ceilings, washer/dryer, and a lot of closet space. This tree-lined street is in the best of the west, where SoHo meets the West Village. The pre-war Federal House offers a bright and cozy feeling. The private and charming space feels like a warm "home", with a fireplace, built-in book shelves, and wispy tree tops in the windows at the front and rear of the building. The large bedroom fits a king size bed and looks out onto a lush courtyard of gardens and trees. Feel like you're escaping the city with all the convenience of the hottest neighborhoods in Manhattan. Seeingis believing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Vandam Street have any available units?
19 Vandam Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Vandam Street have?
Some of 19 Vandam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Vandam Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Vandam Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Vandam Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Vandam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Vandam Street offer parking?
No, 19 Vandam Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Vandam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Vandam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Vandam Street have a pool?
No, 19 Vandam Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Vandam Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Vandam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Vandam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Vandam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
