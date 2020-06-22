All apartments in New York
188 East 70th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

188 East 70th Street

188 East 70th Street · (212) 712-1142
Location

188 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
sauna
Welcome to apartment 4B, a well-proportioned 3-bedroom residence at Trafalgar House, well-established luxury condominium on lovely, tree-lined East 70th Street. Pleasant and bright with east and north exposures, this 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home offers the best of living and entertaining. This perfectly laid out 1,800 square foot residence is a rare find. The master bedroom feels like a luxury hotel suite with customized walk-in closet and an en-suite modern bathroom. The second and third bedrooms are equally sizable with custom built-ins and excellent closets. The over-sized second bathroom has top of the line fixtures and a full size washer/dryer. The corner living room has east and north exposures with ample space for grand scale entertaining or space for dining with an expansive seating area. The windowed eat-in kitchen is a dream, with large counter space and ample storage. Thru-wall air, crown molding and beautiful herringbone floors complete this wonderful offer.

Trafalgar House is a white glove condominium with 24-hour doorman, concierge, well equipped fitness center, party room with full kitchen and a very large play room. Located minutes from world class boutiques, finest restaurants, gourmet markets and cafes.

- Rent: $11,000
- 1,802 Square Feet
- 24/7 Doorman
- Concierge
- Live-in Super
- Pet Friendly
- Fitness and Sauna
- Children's Playroom
- Bike Room
- Storage Included
- W/D in the unit
- Elevator
-31 Floors and 92 Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 East 70th Street have any available units?
188 East 70th Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 East 70th Street have?
Some of 188 East 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 East 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 188 East 70th Street offer parking?
No, 188 East 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 188 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 East 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 188 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 188 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
