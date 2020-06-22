188 E 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Sun Soaked 2BR+W/D in the East Village - Property Id: 299278



Available 8/1/20~East Village (Alphabet City)



****1 MONTH BROKER FEE****



True 2 bedroom with brand new modern finishes located in the heart of the East Village on East 2nd Street in a beautifully finished boutique building!



This unit has been gut renovated and features 2 queen sized bedrooms both with large closets and windows, exposed bricks throughout, oversized windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Big living room area with space for an L shaped couch, coffee table and Large Tv, in unit washer/dryer, fully renovated chefs kitchen with granite countertops, soft closing cabinetry and brand name stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

