188 E 2nd St

Available 08/01/20 Sun Soaked 2BR+W/D in the East Village - Property Id: 299278
Available 8/1/20~East Village (Alphabet City)
True 2 bedroom with brand new modern finishes located in the heart of the East Village on East 2nd Street in a beautifully finished boutique building!
This unit has been gut renovated and features 2 queen sized bedrooms both with large closets and windows, exposed bricks throughout, oversized windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Big living room area with space for an L shaped couch, coffee table and Large Tv, in unit washer/dryer, fully renovated chefs kitchen with granite countertops, soft closing cabinetry and brand name stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
