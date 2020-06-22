All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

188 E 2nd St

188 East 2nd Street · (281) 763-9523
Location

188 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3850 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Sun Soaked 2BR+W/D in the East Village - Property Id: 299278

Available 8/1/20~East Village (Alphabet City)

****1 MONTH BROKER FEE****

True 2 bedroom with brand new modern finishes located in the heart of the East Village on East 2nd Street in a beautifully finished boutique building!

This unit has been gut renovated and features 2 queen sized bedrooms both with large closets and windows, exposed bricks throughout, oversized windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Big living room area with space for an L shaped couch, coffee table and Large Tv, in unit washer/dryer, fully renovated chefs kitchen with granite countertops, soft closing cabinetry and brand name stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299278
Property Id 299278

(RLNE5850862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 E 2nd St have any available units?
188 E 2nd St has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 E 2nd St have?
Some of 188 E 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
188 E 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 E 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 188 E 2nd St offer parking?
No, 188 E 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 188 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 E 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 188 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 188 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 188 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 188 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 E 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
