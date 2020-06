Amenities

THIS IS A FLEX 3!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!APARTMENT IN A LUXURY BUILDING IN THE HEART OF THE FINANCIAL DISTRICT. THE BUILDING HAS A GYM , ROOF DECK WITH ASTONISHING CITY VIEWS , 24 HOUR DOOR MAN , CLUB ROOM WITH BILLARDS FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!!APARTMENT HAS HARD WOOD FLOORS , HIGH CEILING, GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , MARBLE BATH , GREAT APARTMENT FOR A SHARE!! FULL LUXURY BUILDING WITH LANDSCAPED ROOFDECK WITH BBQ GRILLS & PANORAMIC MANHATTAN SKYLINE VIEWS, RESIDENTS ONLY FITNESS CENTER, TENANTS LOUNGE, 24HR DOORMAN & LAUNDRY IN BUILDING.EASY ACCESS TO A,C,E,2,3,4,5,6,J,M,Z SUBWAY LINES. THE BUILDING AND CLOSE TO ALL SUPER-MARKETSWANT A PRIVATE SHOWING OF ANY UNIT DOWNTOWN, Best way to reach me is by email at i@NYRentOwnSell.com Or you can text me at (929) 266-2803. Call me at anytime or text.I am showing today!