Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access lobby

Gorgeous 2BR/1BTH Inwood - Next to Fort Tryon Park - Property Id: 99398



NO FEE!



$2000.00 Move in Credit



Large renovated 2 bedrooms apartment in the heart of Inwood. Quiet & beautiful neighborhood with tons of parks and scenery! Sandwiched between across Fort Tryon Park and Inwood Hill Park. Steps from Payson Park Playground. Two blocks away from The A train, A short 23-minute ride to 59th Street - Columbus Circle station! Walking distance from tons of eateries, Starbucks, shops and everything else that Inwood has to offer.



Unit Highlights:

Hardwood Floors

Cable/Internet Ready

Good Closet Space

Renovated Bathroom

Stainless Steel kitchen appliances

Built-in Microwave & Dishwasher

Granite Countertops

Deep Double Sink



Elevator building

Gorgeous Lobby

Laundry Room

Parking Garage Available around the block for a daily or monthly fee

On-Site Super and friendly building staff

Easy access to Henry Hudson Parkway & Harlem River Drive

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99398

