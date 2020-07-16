1785 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

BRIGHT, SUPER SIZED & READY FOR MOVE-IN Loft style 2 bedroom in historic Hamilton Heights.1785 Amsterdam is an architect owned and designed four unit building that is warm, welcoming and given constant TLC. Unit 3FR has an open, airy, loft style with hardwood oak flooring & 9' 5" foot ceilings. This 22 x 22'7" living space will easily allow the creation of a workstation or house a comfortable dining area for a party of twelve. The windowed, pass through kitchen makes it easy to entertain. Both bedrooms will accommodate king sized beds (17x 19) and have plenty of storage with always wished for walk-in closets. They are both flooded with natural lighting from their eastern exposure. There is bike storage in the building and access to the roof.A 24hr laundromat and taxi service are conveniently next door. This neighborhood is commuter friendly -walk to A,B,C,D & 1 trains and crosstown buses, foodie friendly- Harlem Public, Mama Sushi, BONO, The Grange. Also nearby are NYSC and Riverside Park. For your private showing email, text or call me direct.