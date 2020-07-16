All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1785 Amsterdam Avenue

1785 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 381-2509
Location

1785 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3FR · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bike storage
BRIGHT, SUPER SIZED & READY FOR MOVE-IN Loft style 2 bedroom in historic Hamilton Heights.1785 Amsterdam is an architect owned and designed four unit building that is warm, welcoming and given constant TLC. Unit 3FR has an open, airy, loft style with hardwood oak flooring & 9' 5" foot ceilings. This 22 x 22'7" living space will easily allow the creation of a workstation or house a comfortable dining area for a party of twelve. The windowed, pass through kitchen makes it easy to entertain. Both bedrooms will accommodate king sized beds (17x 19) and have plenty of storage with always wished for walk-in closets. They are both flooded with natural lighting from their eastern exposure. There is bike storage in the building and access to the roof.A 24hr laundromat and taxi service are conveniently next door. This neighborhood is commuter friendly -walk to A,B,C,D & 1 trains and crosstown buses, foodie friendly- Harlem Public, Mama Sushi, BONO, The Grange. Also nearby are NYSC and Riverside Park. For your private showing email, text or call me direct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1785 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1785 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Amsterdam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
