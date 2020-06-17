All apartments in New York
Find more places like 178 Seventh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
178 Seventh Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

178 Seventh Avenue

178 7th Avenue · (904) 860-2098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

178 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit C1 · Avail. now

$2,429

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for immediate move in date. ONE MONTH FREE! $2650 Gross rent with one month free nets to only $2429 per month! PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL TOURNewly Renovated Studio in prime Chelsea location between 20th & 21st Street! This will not last! Full kitchen with dining alcove, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertop, beautiful white cabinetry and refinished floor through out. The apartment is complete with two oversized closets with customized shelving and additional storage overhead. To top it off, the apartment gets excellent light facing west, with back garden views. Thick double pane windows with Corian window sills, keep the apartment pin drop quiet. Complete with slim recessed lighting and 9 foot ceilings. The apartment has temperature controlled heating, and a large bathroom with new tiling and white Corian countertops.Located in a Post-War built in 1982, just three floors up. The interior hallways are very clean, well-maintained building with 24 hour security surveillance cameras, and video intercom system. Laundromat in storefront level of the building (Quick Coin Four). This is a non-smoking building.Prime Chelsea location on 7th Ave between 20th and 21st Street.Options of most major subway lines: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, F & M subway stations.Known for the epicenter of restaurants and bars.Whole Foods @ 24th St & 7th Ave (3 street blocks).Trader Joes @ 21st St & 6th Ave (1 avenue block).Contact today to make an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
178 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $2,429 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 178 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
178 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 178 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 178 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 178 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Seventh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Seventh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 178 Seventh Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity