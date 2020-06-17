178 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available for immediate move in date. ONE MONTH FREE! $2650 Gross rent with one month free nets to only $2429 per month! PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL TOURNewly Renovated Studio in prime Chelsea location between 20th & 21st Street! This will not last! Full kitchen with dining alcove, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertop, beautiful white cabinetry and refinished floor through out. The apartment is complete with two oversized closets with customized shelving and additional storage overhead. To top it off, the apartment gets excellent light facing west, with back garden views. Thick double pane windows with Corian window sills, keep the apartment pin drop quiet. Complete with slim recessed lighting and 9 foot ceilings. The apartment has temperature controlled heating, and a large bathroom with new tiling and white Corian countertops.Located in a Post-War built in 1982, just three floors up. The interior hallways are very clean, well-maintained building with 24 hour security surveillance cameras, and video intercom system. Laundromat in storefront level of the building (Quick Coin Four). This is a non-smoking building.Prime Chelsea location on 7th Ave between 20th and 21st Street.Options of most major subway lines: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, F & M subway stations.Known for the epicenter of restaurants and bars.Whole Foods @ 24th St & 7th Ave (3 street blocks).Trader Joes @ 21st St & 6th Ave (1 avenue block).Contact today to make an appointment!