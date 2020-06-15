All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

175 West 13th Street

175 West 13th Street · (212) 500-7041
Location

175 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16F · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Your opportunity awaits at 175 West 13th Street, to live in a sun drenched spacious fully renovated 1-bedroom apartment available at The Cambridge; a wonderful full-service co-op on a beautiful tree-lined block in the heart of Greenwich Village. Generous floor plan features five closets, including one enormous walk-in, a windowed kitchen with dishwasher, brand new fixtures and appliances, a beautifully renovated windowed bathroom and newly refurbished hard wood parquet floors. You will enjoy the Western Exposure with amazing light and views over the quaint West Village to the Hudson River and beyond. The Cambridge is a luxury 135-unit postwar, white brick co-op on a beautiful tree-lined block in the heart of Greenwich Village. This full-service West Village co-op building includes an outstanding staff, with a full-time doorman, live-in super and full-time handyman on the premises. There is a laundry room, bike room, storage room and the building is pet friendly. At 175 West 13th Street, you will be spoiled by living on a prime West Village block, moments away from all transportation, restaurants, shopping, and innumerable neighborhood conveniences. Sorry, no pied--terres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 West 13th Street have any available units?
175 West 13th Street has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 West 13th Street have?
Some of 175 West 13th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 West 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 175 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 175 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 West 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 175 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 175 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 West 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
