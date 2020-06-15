Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Your opportunity awaits at 175 West 13th Street, to live in a sun drenched spacious fully renovated 1-bedroom apartment available at The Cambridge; a wonderful full-service co-op on a beautiful tree-lined block in the heart of Greenwich Village. Generous floor plan features five closets, including one enormous walk-in, a windowed kitchen with dishwasher, brand new fixtures and appliances, a beautifully renovated windowed bathroom and newly refurbished hard wood parquet floors. You will enjoy the Western Exposure with amazing light and views over the quaint West Village to the Hudson River and beyond. The Cambridge is a luxury 135-unit postwar, white brick co-op on a beautiful tree-lined block in the heart of Greenwich Village. This full-service West Village co-op building includes an outstanding staff, with a full-time doorman, live-in super and full-time handyman on the premises. There is a laundry room, bike room, storage room and the building is pet friendly. At 175 West 13th Street, you will be spoiled by living on a prime West Village block, moments away from all transportation, restaurants, shopping, and innumerable neighborhood conveniences. Sorry, no pied--terres.