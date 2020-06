Amenities

Brand new to the market! Unique duplex layout with 18 foot ceiling in the living room. A staircase leads upstairs to the master bedroom and bath. Apartment features over sized windows facing east allowing for great light and offering garden and skyline views. There are hardwood floors throughout the apartment, and a windowed kitchen with a new slate floor. There is a working wood burning fireplace with exposed brick and a PRIVATE BALCONY.Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher.Prime location to both the Q and 6 train!. Don't miss out on this amazing rental opportunity!TO SCHEDULE AN EXCLUSIVE VIEWING EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM!Sorry no dogs. Cayenne122107