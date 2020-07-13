171 West 57th Street

Amenities

Sprawling Prewar 3 Bedroom Condo just two blocks from Central Park with Private Storage!! Rare opportunity to rent a 2,000 SF 3 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms at The Briarcliffe! This extraordinary apartment features 3 exposures, excellent light, 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in windowed kitchen, formal dining room (convertible 4th Bedroom), expansive 24'x15' living room, private storage, and washer & dryer. The Briarcliffe is a boutique full service prewar condominium located in a prime Midtown location near the best NYC has to offer including, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, Columbus Circle, 5th Ave shopping, and top restaurants such as Nobu, Jean Georges, Russian Team Room, and Petrossian to name a few. Immediate Occupancy, pets permitted on a case by case basis.