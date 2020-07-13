All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

171 West 57th Street

171 West 57th Street · (212) 678-7216
Location

171 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Sprawling Prewar 3 Bedroom Condo just two blocks from Central Park with Private Storage!! Rare opportunity to rent a 2,000 SF 3 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms at The Briarcliffe! This extraordinary apartment features 3 exposures, excellent light, 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in windowed kitchen, formal dining room (convertible 4th Bedroom), expansive 24'x15' living room, private storage, and washer & dryer. The Briarcliffe is a boutique full service prewar condominium located in a prime Midtown location near the best NYC has to offer including, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, Columbus Circle, 5th Ave shopping, and top restaurants such as Nobu, Jean Georges, Russian Team Room, and Petrossian to name a few. Immediate Occupancy, pets permitted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 West 57th Street have any available units?
171 West 57th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 West 57th Street have?
Some of 171 West 57th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
171 West 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 West 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 171 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 171 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 171 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 West 57th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 171 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 171 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 171 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 171 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
