17 W 103RD ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom with 1.5 baths available for August 1 occupancy. Granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, and washer & dryer. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Located just half a block from beautiful Central Park on a tree lined classic Upper West Side block. Conveniently located near public transportation, the apartment is just a block from the B & C subways.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6371