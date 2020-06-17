All apartments in New York
New York, NY
17 W 103RD ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

17 W 103RD ST.

17 West 103rd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 West 103rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom with 1.5 baths available for August 1 occupancy. Granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, and washer & dryer. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Located just half a block from beautiful Central Park on a tree lined classic Upper West Side block. Conveniently located near public transportation, the apartment is just a block from the B & C subways.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6371

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 W 103RD ST. have any available units?
17 W 103RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 W 103RD ST. have?
Some of 17 W 103RD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 W 103RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
17 W 103RD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 W 103RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 17 W 103RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 W 103RD ST. offer parking?
No, 17 W 103RD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 17 W 103RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 W 103RD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 W 103RD ST. have a pool?
No, 17 W 103RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 17 W 103RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 17 W 103RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 W 103RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 W 103RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
