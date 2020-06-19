All apartments in New York
17 Catherine St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

17 Catherine St.

17 Catherine St · (347) 432-4355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Catherine St, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated apartment! Featuring brand new hardwood floors, Brand new stainless steel kitchen and a brand new modern bath. There is terrific sunlight that pours in from the three different exposures and features a spacious living room along with all spacious bedroomsAll this right in the heart of everything with a great local grocery just next door and So many amazing choices of restaurants right out your door, you can get some fantastic soup dumplings from the famous Joe Shanghai or stop in for cocktail at the incredible speakeasy Apotheke both just 2 blocks away. Wander a mere 6 minutes away to the very popular Kikis or Dimes restaurants in the LES or go the other direction to wander into Tribeca. There is so many amazing places within a few short blocks but best of all this unit is ultra quiet and you wont have to hear any of it. It's also just a short walk to either the 4,5,6 trains, or the B,D at Grand St or the F at East Broadway or the J train making it an easy commute to anywhere in the city. Call today for a private showing. anchornyc1111366

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Catherine St. have any available units?
17 Catherine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 17 Catherine St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Catherine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Catherine St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Catherine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 Catherine St. offer parking?
No, 17 Catherine St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Catherine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Catherine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Catherine St. have a pool?
No, 17 Catherine St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Catherine St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Catherine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Catherine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Catherine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Catherine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Catherine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
