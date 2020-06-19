17 Catherine St.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated apartment! Featuring brand new hardwood floors, Brand new stainless steel kitchen and a brand new modern bath. There is terrific sunlight that pours in from the three different exposures and features a spacious living room along with all spacious bedroomsAll this right in the heart of everything with a great local grocery just next door and So many amazing choices of restaurants right out your door, you can get some fantastic soup dumplings from the famous Joe Shanghai or stop in for cocktail at the incredible speakeasy Apotheke both just 2 blocks away. Wander a mere 6 minutes away to the very popular Kikis or Dimes restaurants in the LES or go the other direction to wander into Tribeca. There is so many amazing places within a few short blocks but best of all this unit is ultra quiet and you wont have to hear any of it. It's also just a short walk to either the 4,5,6 trains, or the B,D at Grand St or the F at East Broadway or the J train making it an easy commute to anywhere in the city. Call today for a private showing. anchornyc1111366