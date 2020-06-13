17 Battery Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access

This Penthouse has a sophisticated decor that includes new strip hardwood flooring. Expansive windows allow light to flood into unit, producing natural light in every space. Windows in the apartment also come with custom shades. The kitchen has custom stone countertops, a state of the art cook top with convection oven, all topped with a premium imported cabinetry. Spa inspired bathroom has rain-style shower head, custom stone floors and shower walls. Unit has the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer set. With a perfect design and location, this unit will not last!Amenities in a Rooftop Terrace feature heart-stopping views of the Brooklyn Bridge & East River, deck has custom landscaping, an outdoor shower, glass-encased fire pits, sun-bathing chairs, and BBQ gas grills. Lounge has complimentary Wi-Fi and is fully furnished. Lounge includes a "work from home" space with complimentary coffee and tea. State of the art gym is conveniently open 24 hours a day.BUILDING SERVICES INCLUDE:24-Hour concierge Full-time DoormanOn-site maintenanceOn-site management officeA few steps away from:A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5 at Fulton St-Broadway-Nassau 2, 3 at Wall St J, Z, 4, 5, 6 at Brooklyn BridgeJ, Z, 4, 5, 6 at Chambers St Ferry at Pier 11 Ferry Landing angelzapata417451