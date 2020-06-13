All apartments in New York
17 Battery Pl

Location

17 Battery Place, New York, NY 10014
Financial District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
This Penthouse has a sophisticated decor that includes new strip hardwood flooring. Expansive windows allow light to flood into unit, producing natural light in every space. Windows in the apartment also come with custom shades. The kitchen has custom stone countertops, a state of the art cook top with convection oven, all topped with a premium imported cabinetry. Spa inspired bathroom has rain-style shower head, custom stone floors and shower walls. Unit has the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer set. With a perfect design and location, this unit will not last!Amenities in a Rooftop Terrace feature heart-stopping views of the Brooklyn Bridge & East River, deck has custom landscaping, an outdoor shower, glass-encased fire pits, sun-bathing chairs, and BBQ gas grills. Lounge has complimentary Wi-Fi and is fully furnished. Lounge includes a "work from home" space with complimentary coffee and tea. State of the art gym is conveniently open 24 hours a day.BUILDING SERVICES INCLUDE:24-Hour concierge Full-time DoormanOn-site maintenanceOn-site management officeA few steps away from:A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5 at Fulton St-Broadway-Nassau 2, 3 at Wall St J, Z, 4, 5, 6 at Brooklyn BridgeJ, Z, 4, 5, 6 at Chambers St Ferry at Pier 11 Ferry Landing angelzapata417451

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Battery Pl have any available units?
17 Battery Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Battery Pl have?
Some of 17 Battery Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Battery Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17 Battery Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Battery Pl pet-friendly?
No, 17 Battery Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 Battery Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17 Battery Pl does offer parking.
Does 17 Battery Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Battery Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Battery Pl have a pool?
No, 17 Battery Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17 Battery Pl have accessible units?
No, 17 Battery Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Battery Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Battery Pl has units with dishwashers.
