Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
53 Apartments For Rent Near Kean
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Townhouse/Duplex.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
988 JOHNSON PL Unit 8
988 Johnson Place, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan unit has a balcony and a private rooftop deck! Lots of windows, hardwood floors; laundry room includes washer & dryer. Kitchen features SS appliances, dishwasher, built-in oven & range, & microwave.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Keighry Head
939 BOND ST
939 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Pet-Friendly 3BR 2FB apartment w/ MASTER SUITE in this beautiful new house. Be the FIRST to live here! Great location near Rt 1&9. 6 blocks to train. Bus stop on every corner! Pet breed and size restrictions apply.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Keighry Head
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3000 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2-family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
987 LORRAINE AVE
987 Lorraine Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2nd floor apartment on a 2 unit house, 2 bedrooms,kitchen, living room and dining room, 1 car garage with 1 parking space in the driveway. Hardwood floors. Laundry Hookup available in the basement. NO PETS.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
184 HOBSON ST
184 Hobson Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2nd Floor Spacious 3 BDRM apartment includes Sunroom, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, New kitchen appliances & Walk in Pantry Pets Not Allowed, No smoking, No Laundry facilities, On street parking 1 Month Security, 1 Month Advance Rent, NTN
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1532 HIAWATHA AVE
1532 Hiawatha Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing 2nd floor COMPLETELY Renovated apartment is now available. Living room, Eat in Kitchen and all 3 bedrooms are extra spacious. Granite countertops and all appliances included. Plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has its own bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9-11 BEDFORD TER
9-11 Bedford Terrace, Irvington, NJ
Studio
$1,800
This newly renovated 3bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located on 1st floor is centrally located and close to major highways. Tenant will have access to a full basement with washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1341 north ave, E9H
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 280307 FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1225 E HENRY ST
1225 East Henry Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, large kitchen and living room. All new appliances and an open concept kitchen with granite counter top. Washer and Dryer Hookups in Unit. Hardwood Floors!!! This apartment is located only 0.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Keighry Head
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
220 COLONIAL AVE
220 Colonial Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice size 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a two family house. Available 8/1. Includes 2 bdrms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath, & bonus room on lower level. Great space for an Home office. There is a separate entrance on side of house.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
712-714 MONROE AVE
712 Monroe Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Awesome brand new three bedrooms, three full baths, 1st floor plus ground floor, kitchen w countertop granite cabinets, liv rm, din rm, master bedroom w walk-in closets, spacious rooms, near the train station, park, shopping, schools, storage room,
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmora
307 WESTFIELD
307 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This lovely two bedroom rental is totally updated and has everything you need. Bright open concept main living area has vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and gas range/oven and hardwood floors.
