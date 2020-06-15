168 Suffolk Street

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom/Convertible 3 apartment in a beautifully renovated boutique building with the stunning Proxyco Art Gallery at its base. This Lower East Side gem boasts high ceilings, solid oak hardwood floors and tons of natural light through oversized windows. The modern kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and opens up beautifully into an expansive living space fit for entertaining. With a washer/dryer and beautiful subway tiled bathrooms with slate floors, this apartment has everything you can ask for in a future home. The neighborhood has it all with great restaurants, grocery stores, shops, parks and trendy galleries in close proximity. Subway lines can be found right around the corner with F, L & M lines all nearby.