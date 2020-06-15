All apartments in New York
Find more places like 168 Suffolk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
168 Suffolk Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

168 Suffolk Street

168 Suffolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

168 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom/Convertible 3 apartment in a beautifully renovated boutique building with the stunning Proxyco Art Gallery at its base. This Lower East Side gem boasts high ceilings, solid oak hardwood floors and tons of natural light through oversized windows. The modern kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and opens up beautifully into an expansive living space fit for entertaining. With a washer/dryer and beautiful subway tiled bathrooms with slate floors, this apartment has everything you can ask for in a future home. The neighborhood has it all with great restaurants, grocery stores, shops, parks and trendy galleries in close proximity. Subway lines can be found right around the corner with F, L & M lines all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Suffolk Street have any available units?
168 Suffolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Suffolk Street have?
Some of 168 Suffolk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Suffolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 Suffolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Suffolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 168 Suffolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 168 Suffolk Street offer parking?
No, 168 Suffolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 168 Suffolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Suffolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Suffolk Street have a pool?
No, 168 Suffolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 Suffolk Street have accessible units?
No, 168 Suffolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Suffolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Suffolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College