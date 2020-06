Amenities

This 3rd floor, cozy studio in prime Murray Hill offers a walk-in closet, a separate kitchen with a large window, and hardwood floors throughout. The apartment faces south and gets fantastic light. Located just off 3rd Ave, this location provides unbeatable access to great restaurants, shops, and convenient transportation. The MTA subway 6 is just blocks away at 33rd Street, and the 4/5/6/7 lines are available nearby at Grand Central Station. Sorry, no pets allowed.