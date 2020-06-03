160 West 16th Street

Amenities

Please call broker to discuss apt. and request a video of apt



BUILDING FEATURES



Prime Chelsea location

Distinctive Architectural facade

Pre-war, elevator, mid-rise rental building

Accommodating, experienced, on-site building manager

On-site laundry

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis

Conveniently located amid fantastic shopping, restaurants and

major transportation



THE APARTMENT

Terrific, spacious, quiet studio with super-high ceilings, lush hardwood flooring in a gut-rehab industrial building in the heart of Chelsea. The apartment is architecturally fun and funky, terrific linear wall space great for art, books, and eclectic furnishings! Live in the heart of hip Chelsea - enjoy the peace and quiet of your home, just steps from the vibrant offerings of your hood - convenient to EVERYTHING.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD



Perfect location; minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, and the Flatiron and Meatpacking Districts

Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block

Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife

Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W

On-site laundry, and a fantastic rooftop terrace with spectacular panoramic city and river views

Live-in superintendent

Pets are welcome!



Open and Airy Loft

Kitchen w/breakfast counter, dishwasher and full sized appliances

High ceilings and Huge windows facing East

Two very sizable closets



TERMS



Security: One Month

Available: April 2, 2013