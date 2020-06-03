All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 West 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 West 16th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:14 PM

160 West 16th Street

160 West 16th Street · (646) 637-9048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Please call broker to discuss apt. and request a video of apt

BUILDING FEATURES

Prime Chelsea location
Distinctive Architectural facade
Pre-war, elevator, mid-rise rental building
Accommodating, experienced, on-site building manager
On-site laundry
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis
Conveniently located amid fantastic shopping, restaurants and
major transportation

THE APARTMENT
Terrific, spacious, quiet studio with super-high ceilings, lush hardwood flooring in a gut-rehab industrial building in the heart of Chelsea. The apartment is architecturally fun and funky, terrific linear wall space great for art, books, and eclectic furnishings! Live in the heart of hip Chelsea - enjoy the peace and quiet of your home, just steps from the vibrant offerings of your hood - convenient to EVERYTHING.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Perfect location; minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, and the Flatiron and Meatpacking Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School,BUILDING FEATURES

Pre-war, elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas
On-site laundry, and a fantastic rooftop terrace with spectacular panoramic city and river views
Live-in superintendent
Pets are welcome!

THE APARTMENT

Open and Airy Loft
Kitchen w/breakfast counter, dishwasher and full sized appliances
High ceilings and Huge windows facing East
Two very sizable closets

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Perfect location minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, and the Flatiron and Meatpacking Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School

TERMS

Security: One Month
Available: April 2, 2013

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 West 16th Street have any available units?
160 West 16th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 West 16th Street have?
Some of 160 West 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 160 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 160 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 West 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity