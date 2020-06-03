160 West 16th Street

Amenities
BUILDING FEATURES
Prime Chelsea location
Distinctive Architectural facade
Pre-war, elevator, mid-rise rental building
Accommodating, experienced, on-site building manager
On-site laundry
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis
Conveniently located amid fantastic shopping, restaurants and
major transportation
THE APARTMENT
Terrific, spacious, quiet studio with super-high ceilings, lush hardwood flooring in a gut-rehab industrial building in the heart of Chelsea. The apartment is architecturally fun and funky, terrific linear wall space great for art, books, and eclectic furnishings! Live in the heart of hip Chelsea - enjoy the peace and quiet of your home, just steps from the vibrant offerings of your hood - convenient to EVERYTHING.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Perfect location; minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, and the Flatiron and Meatpacking Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
On-site laundry, and a fantastic rooftop terrace with spectacular panoramic city and river views
THE APARTMENT
Open and Airy Loft
Kitchen w/breakfast counter, dishwasher and full sized appliances
High ceilings and Huge windows facing East
Two very sizable closets
TERMS
Security: One Month
Available: April 2, 2013