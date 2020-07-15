157 East 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

Contact us for Virtual Tours and Video Appointments! All in-person viewings By Appt ONLY. Too good to be true in this price range! Fully Renovated Studio with Private Balcony. Apt. 5C at LIsola Condominium is beautifully renovated with an open, over-sized kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, Bosch dishwasher, stylish cabinetry and modern pendant lighting. The jewel of this home is a spectacular private balcony with plenty of space for seating and planters. This home also features a bright East exposure, marble bath and a custom-built WALK-IN CLOSET. This is luxury living! Available immediately. Sorry, No Pets. LIsola Condominium is a full-service building in the heart of bustling Kips Bay. It features a 24-hour Doorman/Concierge service, Live-In Superintendent, Fitness Center, Central Laundry Room, a serene fountain in the entry plaza, and a very large planted courtyard with BBQ and lounge area. The 33rd Street 6-train stop is one block away, and bustling Midtown is within easy reach. Trader Joe's, Fairway, the East River Esplanade, Water Ferry, Heliport, and amazing restaurant options are all at your fingertips!