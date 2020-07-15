All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

157 East 32nd Street

157 East 32nd Street · (212) 941-2627
Location

157 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Contact us for Virtual Tours and Video Appointments! All in-person viewings By Appt ONLY. Too good to be true in this price range! Fully Renovated Studio with Private Balcony. Apt. 5C at LIsola Condominium is beautifully renovated with an open, over-sized kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, Bosch dishwasher, stylish cabinetry and modern pendant lighting. The jewel of this home is a spectacular private balcony with plenty of space for seating and planters. This home also features a bright East exposure, marble bath and a custom-built WALK-IN CLOSET. This is luxury living! Available immediately. Sorry, No Pets. LIsola Condominium is a full-service building in the heart of bustling Kips Bay. It features a 24-hour Doorman/Concierge service, Live-In Superintendent, Fitness Center, Central Laundry Room, a serene fountain in the entry plaza, and a very large planted courtyard with BBQ and lounge area. The 33rd Street 6-train stop is one block away, and bustling Midtown is within easy reach. Trader Joe's, Fairway, the East River Esplanade, Water Ferry, Heliport, and amazing restaurant options are all at your fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 East 32nd Street have any available units?
157 East 32nd Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 157 East 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 East 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 East 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 157 East 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 157 East 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 East 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 157 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 157 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 East 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
