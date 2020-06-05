All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

155 West 18th Street

155 West 18th Street · (917) 270-4119
Location

155 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
bike storage
sauna
The only one of its kind at The Flynn! This glamorous, split two-bedroom, south facing residence with two baths and a powder room, is flooded with light and offers Juliet balconies that let the outdoors in.

Custom Italian cabinetry by Poliform, Miele appliances with an externally venting hood and a large countertop that is perfect for dining and entertaining, grace the state-of-the art kitchen.

The five-fixture master bathroom with WaterWorks fittings offers a luxurious and spa-like addition to the Master Suite that includes a fully fitted walk-in closet. The second bedroom also offers an en-suite bathroom, a large closet and ample space for a desk and sitting area.

Residents at The Flynn will enjoy 24-hour attended lobby, a TechnoGym outfitted health club with dry sauna, a common roof deck, and bicycle storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West 18th Street have any available units?
155 West 18th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 West 18th Street have?
Some of 155 West 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 West 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 West 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 155 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 155 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
