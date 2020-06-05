155 West 18th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets hot tub bike storage sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage garage hot tub lobby sauna

The only one of its kind at The Flynn! This glamorous, split two-bedroom, south facing residence with two baths and a powder room, is flooded with light and offers Juliet balconies that let the outdoors in.



Custom Italian cabinetry by Poliform, Miele appliances with an externally venting hood and a large countertop that is perfect for dining and entertaining, grace the state-of-the art kitchen.



The five-fixture master bathroom with WaterWorks fittings offers a luxurious and spa-like addition to the Master Suite that includes a fully fitted walk-in closet. The second bedroom also offers an en-suite bathroom, a large closet and ample space for a desk and sitting area.



Residents at The Flynn will enjoy 24-hour attended lobby, a TechnoGym outfitted health club with dry sauna, a common roof deck, and bicycle storage.